Randomly interrupting my Saturday morning cartoons, an infomercial for the Dremel multi-tool stands out vividly among my childhood memories.
Who can forget that handheld dynamo with its interchangeable attachments and unique ability to polish old flooring, zip through sturdy stone or my favorite image of all—cutting through a thick metal bolt.
In front of your eyeballs today is your very own handheld multi-tool. Just like that Dremel, your community newspaper is a valuable device that serves many uses.
Informative, relevant and engaging, this newspaper developed a reputation over the decades as the most trusted source of news, sports and advertising information in the area.
Our goal is to publish a newspaper that highlights and informs the wonderful the people who call it this community home.
I have devoted my career to newspapers and am excited about how
this company believes in hyperlocal journalism.
I read an obit recently about a long-time newspaperman who was described as having “ink in his blood.”
I’d like to think that’s an apt way to introduce myself. Ink is simply in my blood — I can’t imagine doing anything else.
Like a lot of small businesses, your local newspaper has faced unprecedented challenges in the past year or so.
Despite those obstacles, we’re still here, with our sights set on bringing you the most relevant news and advertising information around.
I love receiving feedback from readers. Please let me know what you think about this newspaper. What are we doing well? In what areas might we approve?
Send me your thoughts.
Your hometown newspaper is here for you.
And unlike that trusty Dremel, we promise to never interrupt your cartoons.
Maybe.
JT Strasner is the publisher. Contact him at jays@phillipsmedia.com.
