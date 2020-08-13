Beginning Sunday, August 23, the the city of Stockton’s recycling center will be closed Sundays; open from 2-4 pm. Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
Plastic lids and caps are not accepted for any recycling and need to be removed and discarded properly before bringing any recyclables to the Stockton facility.
The recycling center is closed on federal holidays and may close due to inclement weather. When closed due to inclement weather, a sign will be posted on the gate in the event of any unscheduled closure.
If the weather is questionable or a resident needs to verify the facility is open, parties are encouraged to call Stockton City Hall at 276-5210.
