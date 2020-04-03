A bill passed last year in the Senate has finally made its way to President Trump’s office. The American Broadband Initiative is a bill designed with the goal of increasing investments — specifically private investments — in filling the spaces of broadband and increasing the reach of broadband. Rural broadband is something that we have all heard about and deal with all the time. Broadband is needed to keep up with the growing technology in agriculture, completing schoolwork and just staying connected. It is almost impossible to not live life without the internet (not to say it can’t be done, but it is exceedingly difficult). But even here in town, our internet sucks sometimes.
ABI has three main principles:
•The Government is to be transparent, clear, and quick to react to stakeholders.
•Federal assets should give the best possible benefit to the public and stakeholders.
•The Government should be attentive and keep the best interests of the people’s tax money.
A report recently released stated the actions which will be taken by the federal agencies involved in implementing ABI. $600 million will be invested in rural broadband, the USDA will mainly be the ones dealing with the aspects of this. The Department of the Interior has mapped out 7,000 locations from new towers to help increase rural broadband. The General Service Administration will be getting input from the general public on the markets and assets that will be needed in order to expand mobile reach in rural areas. The National Telecommunications and Information Administration will oversee how the process will go and monitor the work being done.
That is just a short brief of all that will be taking place, there is a lot more details. It is good to see all of the government organizations working to help increase rural broadband, but to be quite frank, I had no idea that some of those agencies even existed. Either way, this will hopefully be a win-win situation for rural America.
Schiereck is the El Dorado Springs FFA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.