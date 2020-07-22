Whether he is at meetings serving as the board chairman for the Cedar County Ambulance District, zipping to local residents’ homes to take a look at faulty appliances or simply spending time with his family, Rusty Noval is keeping active in the midst of considerable obstacles.
Norval, an El Dorado Springs native, received a terminal diagnosis in April of 2013 for amyloidosis, a rare disease.
“I was losing weight, I was falling down, dropping things,” Norval said, describing his disease before his diagnosis.
Norval said on the day of his diagnosis, his doctor told him he had both good news and bad news. Norval wanted to hear the bad news first, only to find out from the doctor his life expectancy was not long; the doctor then put his hand on Norval’s shoulder and said the good news was that two years earlier, he would have not been able to do much for Norval’s illness; but if Norval would do a STEM-cell transplant, chemo and follow other medical advice, his life expectancy would be two years.
“And that was six-and-a-half years ago,” Norval said. “They told me there wasn’t much they could do with it, but I’ve lived longer than they expected to.”
Norval said his attitude and his upkeep of physical and mental activity are two notions which have helped him overcome the obstacles of his disease.
“I have to work,” Norval said. “I can’t just sit around and do nothing.”
To keep himself busy, Norval has worked with his family’s business, Norval Schwalm Appliance and Furniture. Norval’s wife and his son own the business, and Norval said he does what he can to help out.
“We started it because I needed something to do, rather than sit and stare out a window at the house and just wait to die — and that’s what I was doing,” Norval said. “I couldn’t work construction anymore, I couldn’t work around the cattle, I couldn’t move, I couldn’t get out of the way, I was falling down, I was getting hurt.”
Norval said he and his family knew El Dorado Springs needed an appliance business, and the business’s mission is to give back to the area, because Norval was born and raised in El Dorado Springs.
When the business first started, Norval said his son would carry him into work; but, over the past four years, Norval’s mobility has improved.
However, Norval said that when he was not able to be active during the early phase of his diagnosis, he experienced depression.
“I think everybody goes through it,” Norval said. “When you’re told that your life is coming to an end and you’re very active … and all of a sudden, your physical being is taken away from you, you get depressed.”
Norval said he eventually came to the point where he knew he had to make a choice: to continue being depressed and die feeling that way, or make a choice to live and enjoy each day as it comes.
“It’s not easy, but nothing’s easy in life,” Norval said.
One aspect that has changed in his life is Norval’s love of basketball: he played basketball in college for four years at Southern Missouri State University (now Missouri State University) and then went on to regularly play pick-up ball through the decades.
“My last game I played probably about five and a half years ago,” Norval said. “My son was playing with us. He and I were guarding each other. I was bragging about how quick I was and I could still get past him, even though I was sick — that’s when my illness was really first kicking in.”
Norval said he later found out his son was “letting me get around him,” during the game.
“This illness I have takes away your energy and your muscle mass and your strength, and causes your muscles to deteriorate,” Norval said.
Norval said now, he is able to walk without using a walker, but he watches the ground sometimes because he has lost feeling in his feet.
“I’m going to continue doing everything until I can’t,” Norval said. “I’m going to compete as hard as I can.”
Norval also said he has a strong belief in God, and “because of his Grace and a lot of prayers, I’m still here.”
“We all want to leave the world a better place,” Norval said. “I would really like to do that. I would like to leave the world a better place, and I’d like to have my grandkids and my kids say, ‘He was my dad.’”
