I carry a good angel on the right shoulder and a not so good angel on the left. As traveling is necessary to stay in good graces with the higher-ups, living in the country creates a bit of a strain with airline timetables; of course, Joplin being the nearest airport, I met everyone from the reservation agent to the pilots on the Barbie planes.
My schedule had no room for lollygagging, and with rain in the forecast the need to be on time for every flight was most important.
On this trip to Washington D.C., my flight was to leave at 4:15 p.m. I thought I had enough time for the dry cleaners, the post office and the supermarket before arriving at the gate. Wrong. I miscalculated terribly and found myself driving faster than the normal speed of 55 miles per hour. My bad angel was pushing me on. Luckily, the state troopers were not around.
I arrived at the airport with about five minutes to spare. I looked for a parking spot, finding none and eventually parking far away from the main entrance. I carried with me my computer bag, one large suitcase with enough clothes for the week, one small suitcase with makeup and other essentials to maintain a sense of cleanliness and my purse, which I carried in one trip. Now I only have two minutes to spare. Never mind I looked like a pack mule.
At the time, the Joplin airport was very similar to the one depicted on the TV show “Wings” — one door to get in and about 20 feet inside, another door to get out to the planes.
In a matter of seconds, I was inside the airport, shouting at the reception desk to hold the plane, I had arrived. The suitcases are falling off the trolley, the tickets are on the floor, the jacket I’m wearing is off the shoulder and I can’t find my purse anywhere. Luckily, the plane was still on the ground, as the pilot saw my name on the list and waited for me to arrive.
Horror, there is no one at the counter and I need to get on the plane; she is at the embarking door, as I shout out to her as I am getting through the security door. She comes back into the airport to let me know the motors are already started and I now have to wait for the next airplane to arrive; she said due to the lateness of the hour, and because they are already late waiting for me, the pilot cannot stop the motors and wait any longer. I do not understand, they are late because they are waiting for me and now that I have arrived, they cannot wait any longer? I am here, so explain it to me once again, in English, please.
Next flight left at 7:30 p.m. arriving at the nation’s murder capital at 12:05 a.m.; of course, I could have waited in Joplin for the next morning flight at 6:30 a.m., except I have an 8 a.m. meeting and need to be here now.
The airport shuttle was closed and the hotel did not have airport delivery. What is my alternative? Called a taxi, arrived at the hotel where I had a reservation which had been canceled due to my not showing up before midnight; begged the hotel manager to give me a room or I would spend the night on the front couch; voilà, he found a room. My bad angel was working overtime now.
You can imagine what I looked like at my 8 a.m. meeting. But please do not.
Weber, a former Cedar County Republican reporter, is an active local business professional and occasionally contributes anecdotal columns.
