The filing period for candidates wishing to run for various local offices in Cedar County is now closed.
Candidates for the Tuesday, April 7, municipal elections had until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, to make their intentions known and officially declare candidacy.
The updated list of candidates reported to the Republican as of Friday, Jan. 24, is as follows.
Stockton mayor: Incumbent Mary Norell, challenger Roger Hamby.
Stockton north ward alderman: Incumbent Larry Koch, challenger Brent Wallen.
Stockton south ward alderman, two-year term: Incumbent Mary Anne Manring.
Stockton south ward alderman, one-year term: Current alderman Mark Frieze, who was appointed to fill a vacancy in 2019.
El Dorado Springs city council, two-year terms: Incumbents Jimmy B. Luster and Nathan Murrell, challenger Allen Hicks.
El Dorado Springs city council, one-year term: Incumbent Brett Entrikin.
Stockton R-I school board, three seats: Incumbents Dianna Saathoff and Billy Bruce, challengers Victor Kennedy, Emily Mehl, Mickey Brown and Dr. Roger Campbell.
El Dorado Springs R-II school board, three seats: Incumbents Terry L. Shepard and Mark Burley, challenger Craig Carpenter.
Cedar County Ambulance Board, district 4: Incumbent Diana Johnson.
Additional information regarding specific dates and orders of filing can be obtained from the Cedar County Clerk’s office.
