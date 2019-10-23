At approximately 7:47 p.m. Saturday, October 19, Cedar County Sheriff's office deputies, area medics, first-responders, Stockton Volunteer Fire Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol were dispatched to the scene of a single-vehicle rollover accident with multiple ejections on Mo. 32, just east of the Stockton square.
Upon arrival, law enforcement observed a dark-colored sport utility vehicle resting on the north side of the highway with male and female subjects strewn about the surrounding crash area.
After initial investigation, it was determined a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe, piloted by Austin Hutson, Stockton, attempted to overtake a vehicle on a curved incline, briefly left the road, over-corrected, entered into a skid, subsequently rolled off the highway, proceeded through a fence and treeline, ultimately coming to rest upright adjacent to the nearby two-lane roadway.
Mo. 32 was closed for more than an hour as emergency personnel tended to the scene involving heavy traffic control as law enforcement vehicles, landing zones for aircraft, fire department personnel and a host of ambulances were all coordinated efficiently.
The vehicle's passengers, Rebecca Blevins, Dakota Haak, Rikki Hutson, Kayla Miller and Michael Tackett, all of Stockton, were taken to area hospitals with injuries of various types and severity — Blevins and Miller were airlifted from the scene expeditiously for emergency treatment of serious injuries.
Hutson, the alleged driver, currently is out on medical release and still is facing unrelated felony charges.
Hutson sustained minor injuries and was taken from the scene for medical attention.
At the time of press, it is unknown if additional charges have been filed against Hutson for his alleged involvement in Saturday's single-vehicle crash.
