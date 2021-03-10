According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 2000 Dodge Durango was backing into a driveway and was struck in the driver’s side by a 1999 Mercury Sable. The Durango held Scott W. Amburgy, 47, of El Dorado Springs and Fay S. Souvie, 72, of El Dorado Springs. James E. Baker, 73 of El Dorado Springs struck the vehicle while it was backing out.
The wreck happened at 7:06 p.m on Sunday, March 7. at Mo. 32, eight miles southeast of El Dorado Springs.
Amburgy and Souvie were flown to Cox South Hospital in Springfield where their injuries have been listed as serious. Baker was pronounced deceased at 7:06 p.m. on March 7 by Cedar County Coroner Nora Powell. Next to kin has been notified.
Trooper A.M. Jeffreys investigated the wreck. Jeffreys was assisted by Corporal K.R. Waters and Troopes M.K. Eden.
