University of Missouri Extension and partners recently released a Together We Can toolkit to help rural Missourians access mental health resources.
“This presents the resources to help open up conversations about mental health,” MU Extension health and safety specialist Karen Funkenbusch said. “Making it comfortable to talk about mental health is the first step in a healthy society.”
Missouri farmers and ranchers and their families face tough challenges in 2020, Funkenbusch said.
“Economic uncertainties, changes in commodity prices and ongoing weather issues add to the daily stresses of farming and ranching,” she said. “Stressors during COVID-19, including social isolation, financial insecurities and other health concerns, can mount.”
Rural Missourians also sometimes encounter barriers to receiving help in a timely manner because mental health services may not be available in all rural counties, Funkenbusch said. Additionally, many farm families lack adequate insurance coverage for mental health services.
“In collaboration with our partners, our toolkit ‘Together We Can’ provides resources and tools to support the mental health and well-being of our farmers, ranchers and their families,” she said.
Throughout May, “Together We Can” will join the national Mental Health Awareness campaign to provide resources designed to be useful to farming and rural communities where they live, work and play.
“With increased pressures on today’s farmers, we want to let farmers know there are ways to fight stigma and provide a safe environment to address mental health concerns of farmers,” Funkenbusch said. “We want to help our rural communities develop and maintain a support system for our farmers.”
