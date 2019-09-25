Do you want a higher income, lower stress level, advancement opportunities and better work —life balance? If any of these benefits sound good to you join us and learn the skills needed to work remotely.
The Rural Online Initiative launches a pilot program Monday, Oct. 7, for Missouri residents. This program is being provided by University of Missouri Extension in conjunction with Utah State Extension to help residents develop the skills needed to successfully compete for remote employment.
With a growth rate of more than 159% since 2005, remote work presents a new opportunity for many professionals to access jobs outside of their communities. Some of the top remote career fields include jobs in medical and health fields, computer and customer service. However, the skills and tools needed to successfully work remotely are different than traditional office-based employment. This course will help you develop the skills and master those tools, including learning how to set up a remote workspace, coordinate a virtual meeting, productivity and time management methods, elements of workflow as well as tools such as Trello and Slack.
This online certification is designed to equip workers with tools and skills needed to transition from on-site work into a remote career. This is a four-week blended certificate course, combining online work (Canvas) with interactive virtual workshops (Zoom). Each individual enrolled in the course is part of a cohort and will work together with other learners to expand their skills.
“Completing the Master Remote Work Professional course and earning a certificate will prepare people to prosper in the new economy,” Paul Hill, Utah State University Extension associate professor, said. “After meeting the skill requirements and earning their certificates, ROI clients will be assisted with job placement in partnership with the National Workforce Service Database.”
“High school students, college students, retirees and everyone in between can complete this course successfully,” Michele Kroll, Community Economic Development specialist for MU Extension, said. “Participants need to have basic technical literacy abilities, access to a computer and broadband internet service, previous work experience and knowledge-based work interests.”
A Facebook Live event will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, to answer questions. For more information contact Michele Kroll, Community Economic Development, MU Extension at (573) 346-2644 or krollm@missouri.edu.
To register online for the October course, visit https://extension2.missouri.edu/events/master-remote-work-professional-certificate-course.
For the November course, visit https://extension2.missouri.edu/events/master-remote-work-professional-certificate-course-1.
For more information about the Remote Work Professional Certificate online program visit https://remoteworkcertificate.com/mrwpc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.