Missouri State University has released the names of Spring 2020 students named to honor roll lists.
From Stockton — Sophia Antonopoulos, Gunner Bothman, Caitlyn Duncan, Aaron Merrick, Hunter Meyer and Katie Walker.
From El Dorado Springs — Caleb Alexander, Samantha Cox, Alexis Tough, Keili Tough, Madison Whitaker and Denise Wynne.
Each semester, students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence are named to the dean’s list.
For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the fall semester and at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
