Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, invites the public to take part in a public opinion survey regarding safety and security, officers' attitudes and competency, overall agency performance and concerns regarding crime and social issues.
The 2020 Public Opinion Survey opens Saturday, Aug. 1, and will continue for the entire month. Members of the public will find the survey on MSHP’s website at www.mshp.dps.mo.gov on August 1. Click on the “Complete the 2020 Public Opinion Survey” link at the top left side of the homepage to initiate the survey, or you can visit the survey link directly via https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MSHP2020 from any computer or mobile device.
