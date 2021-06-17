B5_DollarGeneralUpdate_6-16_ap1.jpg

Every 12 inches of the seven feet in building Dollar General, the construction crew must do a compaction test. Every time rock is laid out, it must be packed down solid. Then the compaction test is done. The process then repeats until the crew reaches the seven-foot mark. 
The new site shown will be at 314 W. Black Walnut Street in Stockton as the completion date is currently set for the Fall of 2021. 

