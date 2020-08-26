After calling regular session to order, the Pledge of Allegiance and an invocation from city attorney Peter Lee, the Stockton board of aldermen met to conduct city business at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, at City Hall.
Prior to the open session, a forum was held for the general public in regard to proposed 2020 city real estate tax levy — proposed for the tax year at .4436 cent per hundred dollars of assessed valuation.
No objections from the community were voiced and the matter remained on evening’s agenda.
It later would be read, motioned and approved by a roll-call vote.
After approving the previous mettings’ minutes and approving monthly bills, those present heard from Stockton resident Dennis Anthony.
Anthony shared his appreciation for mayor Roger Hamby’s attention to ongoing road repairs, maintenance and the city’s fous on infrastructure repairs.
Additionally, Anthony presented options for requested road maintenance on a stretch of Morgan Drive near the city’s western boundary.
Anthony offered a couple of suggestions for potential repair/resurfacing options with no commitments requested from the city.
“I’m not looking for an approval or a commitment to start work here,” Anthony said. “I’ve spoken to the road [county] commissioner, Kevin Caudle, and possible annexation of the area was discussed, chip[ and seal road material also was mentioned, but I understand the county likely doesn’t have the funding for that.”
Anthony went on to mention he, along with wife Tami, would be willing to personally contribute $3,000 for the potential efforts by the city if/when a decision for action was arrived upon.
Hamby noted oil-treatment for gravel roads, after grading and re-crowing, potentially could be a repair option as well.
Brief discussion followed and the city will take up the matter at a date in the near future.
In hearing from appointed boards, park board president Teresa Burns shared requests for the park board with the assembled aldermen.
Burns mentioned the previously-presented veterans memorial, relocation of the park’s American flag installation, appointment of a subcommittee for the veterns memorial’s coordination and continued planning, as well as requests for the Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce to use the park facilities with fees waived for both the upcoming car show and burnout contest on Saturday, Aug 29, and the annual Halloween fetivities on Saturday, Oct. 31.
All five requests were unanimously approved by the aldermen present.
Marsha Cowan from the cemetery board was present to share the public notice of permitted and non-permitted gravesite ornamentals and adornments will be featured in Cedar County Republican; city clerk Vanessa Harper also noted the ionformation was posted on the city’s Facebook page.
Cowan also confirmed with public works administrator Raymond Heryford the requested dog waste removal signs had been received and will be installed on cemetery grounds in the near futre.
Cowan noted the board was no longer involved with the Shared Streets decioining and said the board had decided not to take action on changing the direction of travel through the cemetery, as changing vehicular direction of travel to one-way status would complicate and confuse visitor and funeral traffic unnecessarily.
Law enforcement laision corporal Mike Bullinger was in attendance to report on bi-weekly happenings within the city limits of Stockton.
Bullinger said the month of August was not exceptionally busy, which he called “a very good thing” with a brief chuckle.
At the time of Bullingers’s presentation, seven citations nad nine arrests had been made within the city, noting the number coukld have increased slightly in recent days after compliling his report.
Hamby and the aldermen thanked Bullinger for his attendance and shared the city’s appreciation for the law enforcement services provided by CCSO personnel.
In legal communications, Peter Lee presented several positions for potential travel issues related to recent cemetery thru-traffic proposals and requested cemetery alterations for golf cart access.
Lee suggested several alternatives — all of which would require additional funding, potential easements for sidewalks, as well as permission and/or cooperation from local property owners, the Stockton branch of the Cedar County Library, and noted additional information would need to be obtained and presented before the city could take up further access requests for cemetery traffic access.
No further action was taken on the matter during the evening’s meeting.
During the appointed officals portion of the meeting, Heryford shared recent repair work had dramatically reduced the city’s water loss and called the completed work by city crews a success.
Heryford noted the losses should continue to see reduced numbers as the city moves ahead into the next calendar month.
City building inspector/code enforcer John Wilson noted three new members of the community had passed background checks and presented Chris Pritcher, Kevin Turner and Dustin White for approval. The city accepted the recommendation and unanimously approved all three applicants as new firefighters for the Stockton Volunteer Fire Department.
During communications from elected aldermen, Brent Wallen noted several requests from
In mayoral communications, Hamby cited requests for potential signs noting areas where children play on Ward and Craig Streets, repectively.
Brief discussion followed and Heryford recommended the signs be placed on a central area of Skyline Street. The board collectively agreed and the signs will be ordered, then installed upon receiving the new cautionary signage.
With nothing further to discuss in in open session, the public potion of the meeting adjourned at 5:50 p.m., and the board went into closed session to discuss real estate matters.
Stockton aldermen meetings are held the second and fourth Monday of each month, 4:30 p.m., Stockton City Hall.
Meetings are open to the public and interested members of the community always are encouraged to attend.
