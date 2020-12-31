When James Darter of Affordable Propane, Stockton, opened his doors to the Stockton community in January of 2019, he did so with hometown service and an expandable business model in mind.
Knowing he was stepping into a tightknit, generational community, Darter was optimistic and eager to show area residents utilizing propane as a fuel his company was up to the task of servicing a wide variety of customers swiftly, safely and economically.
“When you come into a new area like this, people usually tend to wait you out,” Darter said. “A lot of the feedback we initially got was people telling me they wanted to wait and see if I was sticking around before they became customers.”
Fast-forward to the onset of the 2020 winter season and Darter said his recently established propane operation currently is serving nearly 2,000 clients in Cedar County and the surrounding area.
Bringing in help as Darter grew, Dave Dissler and Tim Goldsberry were added to the Stockton-based Affordable Propane crew.
Together, the two service the greater Stockton area and Cedar County, while traveling as far was as the Missouri-Kansas state line and delivering thousands of gallons of propane daily.
Typically hauling and delivering 25,000 gallons of propane on a weekly basis, the Stockton team at Affordable Propane moved nearly 40,000 gallons last week as winter temps take hold in the Ozarks.
Whether you need something as simple as a pressure check or a 20-pound grill cylinder refilled for your next cookout, a tank leveled, all the way up to multi-thousand gallon deliveries to large-scale industrial agricultural operations running multiple grain dryers after harvest, Darter said his Stockton-based fuel company has grown into handling any propane-centered need.
“We do it all,” Darter said. “It just makes sense. And, we’re not in the business of turning away customers. No matter what someone may need, we just simply get it done.”
In showing appreciation of his company’s growth, expansion and approach to local business, Darter credited both his dedicated staff and his growing base of customers for his recent accelerated trajectory.
“I’ve got to give the real credit to my guys and the community,” Darter said. “Having a good crew makes a lot of difference, and we can’t say enough about how the community opened up to us. We wouldn’t be here right now if it wasn’t for the customers we serve, and we plan to continue growing and taking good care of our clients individually. That’s just how we do things here.”
Speaking numerically to the scope of his small business’ growth, Darter said he surpassed his first year’s projections in six months and has quadrupled his one- and two-year goals coming into December this year.
Not to be overlooked, the Stockton-based company now has 30,000-gallon tanks set in Lamar and Humansville as Darter looks to increase his company’s offerings and accessibility.
Looking to 2021, Darter said getting his Humansville-area tank and loading area operational will be a priority as he eyes further expanding his local propane company’s service reach.
“We’ve got a few other things in the works for next year, but our first real focus of 2021 is getting the Humansville area more established,” Darter said. “Getting things more accessible for us to service a broader area is a real priority next year. We’re looking forward to all of it and we are going to continue to make sure our customers know how appreciated they are.”
Additional information regarding Affordable Propane’s pricing and services can be obtained by calling (417) 214-4040, by stopping by the Stockton locale at 15955 S. Mo. 39, or by visiting the local operation’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.