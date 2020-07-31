In a move to beat the summer heat and promote some local outdoor fun, the Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual movie at the beach — this year screening Jaws 2 for the community as the sun set the evening of Friday, July 24.
From both the beach and the water, nearly 200 attendees joined in the sweltering summer fun to watch the classic scary movie as members of SACC served up popcorn, drinks, candy and promoted small giveaways from area businesses.
Local realtors Chelsi Haun of Missouri Home, Farm and Land Realty, Jenni Cully and Associates, Jennifer Marsh of Shannon and Associates Real Estate and Auctions, Wanda Cassel of Cassell Real Estate and Emily Mehl of Stockton Lake Properties teamed up to foot the bill for the screening rights to the classic summer flick.
Michael and Diana Saathoff made the portable screen and projector possible and Robin and Debbie Fisher provided the sound system for the evening’s cinematic venture.
Mid-Missouri Bank sponsored popcorn for the night’s showing and local insurance agent Toshua Barnes-McCormick of State Farm Insurance provided bags and goodies for the event as well.
All the local businesses and SACC support combined to make the effort free to attend and chamber board members called the undertaking a well-rounded success.
Additional outdoor movie events may be forthcoming in the near future — watch the SACC Facebook page and the coming issues of the Cedar County Republican for the possibility of more movie events in the months ahead.
