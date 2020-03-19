Dear Editor,
With the vote coming up with Cedar County Memorial Hospital, I drove from the four-way stop in Stockton to CCMH in 20.8 miles, and from the four-way to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar, it is 24 miles. 4 miles difference. To find about your taxes going up if the tax thing is passed, the assessor can tell you the amount your taxes will increase. I heard so many stories, I checked these things out for myself.
Ernie Rucker
Stockton
