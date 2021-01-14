Moore-Few Care Center is pleased to announce the promotion of Carmen Pike, RN, from director of nursing to administrator. Her promotion took place in October as the previous administrator Angela Barrett moved on to the position of Controller at Nevada Regional Medical Center.
Pike brings more than 28 years of experience as a career-long employee of MFCC. She has worked her way up through the ranks over the years, with her first job at MFCC as a housekeeper. When asked what she likes about her job, she said she sees long-term care residents as the often-forgotten people of society.
“I enjoy taking care of them, making them smile and feel important,” Pike said.
A self-proclaimed overachiever, Pike enjoys learning and advanced her career at MFCC by continuing her education. A Nevada native, her nursing career path began in the health occupations class at Nevada High School, by which she earned her certification as a nurse aid. She went on to earn her practical nursing license through Crowder College. Later, she became a registered nurse and most recently, in 2020, she passed rigorous state and federal exams to earn her administrator’s license.
“As Administrator, I look forward to encouraging a family-oriented team at Moore-Few,” Pike said. “I think that approach will help us provide the best home for residents, where we take care of them, as well as each other. I want our Moore-Few family to look forward to coming to work and to see that hard work pays off.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.