MoDOT workers dig in the south shoulder of eastbound Mo. 32 during the morning hours of Monday, July 22, reducing traffic near the Stockton Post Office to one lane. The reason for the job is an ongoing water drainage issue under the road, causing the shoulder to bubble up as seen in front of the backhoe front loader blade.
