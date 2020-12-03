The resolution by the Cedar County Health Department encouraging the use of masks in public places where you cannot social distance has not been widely followed by the residents of Cedar County. Four months since the resolution passed, we are seeing daily positive cases and have nearly 10 deaths in Cedar County.
In many situations, individuals with little to no symptoms are putting the lives of their neighbors at risk by not participating in prevention methods; including wearing a mask around people who do not live in their home, washing hands frequently, and social distancing. Under necessity, the Cedar County Memorial Hospital now has a designated area for COVID-19 inpatients. It is more important than ever that our residents do their part to help slow the spread of COVID-19. By working together as a community to slow the spread we can help keep kids and teachers in their classrooms, employees at work, and our most at-risk immunocompromised community members safe.
As Governor Mike Parson has explained, our actions make an impact. It is up to us to use prevention methods to reduce the spread of the virus.
— CCMH board of trustees president Michelle Leroux, Tuesday, Nov. 24.
CCHD BOARD ACTIONS
On Thursday, Nov. 12, Governor Mike Parson announced changes to school guidance from the Department of Health and Education due to the strain placed on educators, school leaders and families in recent weeks from the large number of students, teachers and school staff members quarantined. In response to this information, and the negative educational impacts of quarantine on schools, the CCHD is implementing a modified quarantine process which applies only to K-12 schools in Cedar County.
Modified quarantine is solely an effort to keep children in the learning environment, while managing the risk for the spread of COVID-19. The local educational system has proactively demonstrated the ability to develop and implement mitigation strategies to slow the spread of COVID-19 and serve as a key partner in contact tracing. Future research and evidence will be taken into consideration for its ongoing implementation.
Based on the current positivity rate for Cedar County and the state as a whole, the local healthcare system capacity, and the increased number of cases in the last 28 days, the CCHD board of trustees adopts the following modified quarantine guidance to apply to Cedar County K-12 schools until Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. Guidance will be reviewed at this time to determine the need to continue with the modified quarantine guidelines or revise procedures at this time.
Criteria for Modified Quarantine:
Criteria for modified quarantine must be met, before being applied:
•Schools must have a mask mandate in place.
•Under modified quarantine, if the person diagnosed with COVID-19 and the close contact were both wearing masks appropriately during the time of exposure in the school setting, the close contact would be allowed to attend classes and would follow standard quarantine for all other areas. The individual with COVID-19 still must isolate and not return to school until the criteria are met for release from isolation. This updated guidance applies to students, teachers and staff at Cedar County K-12 schools.
•The school shall maintain significant mitigation strategies.
a. Design of classroom to limit spread and maximize social distance.
b. Increased hand hygiene activities.
c. Screening for COVID-19 and immediate isolation of anyone with symptoms of COVID-19.
•Face masks must be worn at all times. Any time without mask use while around the infectious individual will result in standard quarantine practices. These times would include lunch, recess (Modified quarantine only applies during recess for students in grades K-5, and bus transportation to/from school. The established criteria listed above are applicable.
•Face shields and single layer gaiters are not acceptable alternatives to masking; and if worn around the infectious individuals, will result in standard quarantine practices. Individuals who are not able to wear a mask due to a medical exemption will be required to follow standard quarantine procedures.
•If either the infectious individual or others around them are not wearing masks properly, modified quarantine is not allowed.
•Modified quarantine begins when there is a case with exposure in the school setting. If additional cases occur within the same classroom or are linked to another classroom, standard quarantine practices will occur. Standard quarantine practices will remain in place for that classroom until there is a minimum 14 days without additional cases.
•Modified quarantine only applies to the educational environment during the school day. Exposures outside of the normal school day, including extracurricular activities, are not considered for modified quarantine.
•Modified quarantine will be suspended in facilities that are experiencing multiple clusters of disease resulting from school-based transmission. During periods of suspension, standard quarantine practices will be utilized.
Modified Quarantine:
Close contacts are defined as anyone who has been closer than six feet for a cumulative 15 minutes or more within a 24-hour period to someone who is infectious with COVID-19. When the above criteria are met, modified quarantine may be used.
Modified quarantine allows for students, teachers and school staff members to continue to attend the classroom setting. During the period in which the student, teacher, staff would be in quarantine, the following must occur:
•Outside of the regular school day educational activities, the student, teacher, staff must quarantine at home (they may not participate in or attend extracurricular activities).
•Face masks are to be worn at all times, except while eating or drinking.
a. When the mask is removed the student, teacher, staff must be a minimum of 6 feet from others.
b. The student, teacher, staff are not to participate in any activity in which a mask cannot be worn.
•Monitoring for symptoms must occur daily within the school day.
•A screening PCR test for COVID-19 is encouraged between 5-10 days from the most recent exposure.
If the student, teacher, staff in modified quarantine develops any symptoms of COVID-19, they should immediately be isolated and excluded from school, isolate at home and be tested for COVID-19. If the circumstances of the individual’s symptoms meet the criteria for antigen testing, it can serve as an acceptable alternative for a PCR test. The individual should remain at home for a minimum of 10 days unless a current negative test result is provided. — Adopted by the Cedar County Memorial Hospital/Cedar County Health Department board of directors Monday, Nov. 16; revised Monday, Nov. 23.
LPHA RECOMMENDATIONS
As local public health agencies across the Missouri have been tasked with COVID-19 activities related to public safety, we have been working closely with our neighboring counties that are a part of the Southwest Region. A pandemic cannot be controlled if every county has their own way of managing it without concern for their neighboring counties.
CCHD is one of many LPHAs working closely with their school systems to assist the schools in providing a safe environment for in-person learning. We believe modified quarantine could provide that environment as long as it is monitored at the school level. After much consideration and looking at our resources for staffing in the school systems, we have also included adults in the modified quarantine where other counties have not. Sending children to school without the staff to teach them would not accomplish our goal of in-person education. Should the measures we have taken not provide the results that are intended, we will consider other options and adjust our sails. — Jenean Ehlers, RN, CCHD Community Services Manager.
