Verda Mitchell will celebrate her 90th birthday on Friday, May 29. Please help Verda celebrate by sending cards to 1108 S. Jackson, El Dorado Springs, MO 64744.
Verda has lived her entire life in El Dorado Springs. She worked 36 years at the Shoe Factory and 24 years at the nursing home, and she retired when she was 79 years old.
If you would like to call Verda with birthday wishes, call (417) 876-4383.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.