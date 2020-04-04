People in Missouri are warned to be extra vigilant as scam callers are likely to ramp up their activity over the next few weeks to take advantage of increasing numbers of people being at home due to the current coronavirus outbreak.
CPR Call Blocker, makers of a call blocking device, is predicting scammers and fraudsters will be ready to strike and take advantage of the situation as more states go into lockdown, forcing people to stay at home.
In a bid to beat the scammers who are likely to take advantage of this extraordinary situation, CPR Call Blocker has compiled the top five active scams people in Missouri should watch out for over the next few weeks as the coronavirus situation unfolds:
•Fake test kits scam – someone may call claiming to offer free coronavirus testing kits and will ask you for personal information and health insurance details. A common version of this scam targets diabetic individuals who are at higher risk, where a scam caller will offer both a free coronavirus test kit and a free diabetic monitor.
•FDIC scam – scam-callers posing as employees from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation will ask for sensitive information, such as a social security number and bank account information, over the phone as a precondition to receive federal money. Remember the FDIC would never make unsolicited phone calls asking for personal information and money, and especially would not put pressure on an individual or use threatening tactics.
•Charity scam – a caller may claim to be from a charitable organization collecting donations for individuals, groups or areas affected by coronavirus. The caller will ask for cash donations in the mail, by wire transfer or by gift card.
•Healthcare provider scam – scam-callers pretending to work for a healthcare provider will tell you a relative or friend has been treated for coronavirus, and then demand immediate payment for treatment before threatening legal action if the caller does not pay. Healthcare providers would not contact clients this way.
•Student loan scams – a caller says new measures due to the coronavirus outbreak will have an effect on student loans, and the person being called needs to ring a different phone number to find out how the new measures will impact future payment obligations. The other scammer on the new line may ask for personal information such as a social security number and credit card details.
While the list is not exhaustive, CPR Call Blocker hopes to make people in Missouri aware scammers are becoming more inventive and if something sounds too good to be true or out of the ordinary, then it could well be a scam.
