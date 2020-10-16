Dear Editor,
As our lives have again fallen under assault from a global pandemic, Governor Mike Parson has again ignored the science and issued no mandate for personal protections. He did issue an order permitting to factory farms could overstock their facilities, throwing out the environmental designs of the animal waste facilities. They are designed to hold one year’s waste from a specific number of animals.
This is not the first time that Governor Parson and his party have disregarded the welfare of the citizens of Missouri.
In 2013, our state legislature voted to open nearly 300,000 acres of Missouri farmland to foreign corporations. Within a few weeks, a large Chinese meatpacker — with assistance from the Chinese government — purchased Smithfield Foods and over 40,000 acres of Missouri farmland.
In 2015, the state legislature passed a loophole in the foreign ownership law allowing foreign corporations to bypass reporting their land purchases to the Missouri Department of Agriculture, thus enabling them to own unlimited Missouri farmland.
These decisions have put in peril our food security, national security, and available farmland for domestic U.S. food production.
Parson has not only backed opening up Missouri farmland to foreign corporations, but also strongly supported Senate Bill 391, which attempts to take away local control from our communities to hold Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations accountable and protect our property, air, water and quality of life from the potential damage caused by these corporate industrial agriculture operations.
In rural communities, we have seen the interests of foreign corporations prioritized over the rights of Missouri’s family farmers and rural citizens.
The pandemic revealed the flaws in the centralized corporate food system controlled by foreign corporations such as China’s Smithfield and Brazil’s JBS.
The politicians who have put us in this bad position should be held accountable for their support of foreign ownership of Missouri farmland.
Missouri Farmer and Landowner
Darvin Bentlage
Vernon County
