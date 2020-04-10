Since Missouri's first modern day turkey season opened back in 1960, I have learned a lot about the wild turkey — including finding out that a bird with a pea-size brain can out smart a hunter.
It has happened to me on many occasions. Just when you think you have everything worked out, something happens to make a total difference than what you thought would happen.
I know those big toms can appear and disappear like a ghost. This April, I will hit the turkey woods for my 101st season — 60 spring seasons and 41 fall seasons.
That first day of the short three day season found less than a thousand hunters in the woods seeking a big tom turkey, but fewer than 10 percent of them fired a shot. I remember that day before the season opener when a group of hunters in Douglas County were working their turkey calls and drove most of the big birds out of the country. Few of the hunters had never shot a wild turkey and were starting it wasn't as easy as they might have thought.
That first season wasn't a washout by any means. My hunting friend Paul Hoffman and I didn't fire a shot or even see or hear a turkey, but we did have a successful three days by finding lots of morel mushrooms and catching limits of crappie from Norfork Lake.
As the seasons went on and the turkey population gained numbers, I finally was able to get my first big tom turkey, it weighed 24 1/2 pounds. It was a day to remember and the first of more than one hundred I have taken since my beginning day in Crawford County.
Although back in those early days of turkey hunting, the most hunting was in the Ozarks, but as the population grew I hunted north of the Missouri River and had success in Carroll County, where I attended high school. Back then when a wild turkey was mentioned, most people think of the pilgrims and the first Thanksgiving. They never thought there would be a day when wild turkeys would be roaming the woods and fields in North Missouri. Thanks to the Missouri Department of Conservation, the successful restoration of turkeys allowed our entire state to have a statewide spring season.
Some things I have learned over the years include the importance of scouting a week or more before opening day. By scouting you will soon find out if there are turkeys using the area you plan to hunt. If there are no birds in the place you hunt, your chances of bagging one is impossible. Your chances of tagging a big tom are increased should you find a place they are roosting. Some good roosting spots may be found in tall trees near a slope or stream You might find such a good spot if there are fresh tracks or feathers under a roosting tree. Once you find a roosting tree, you will know the birds are there so you may pick out a good place to set up come opening day.
I remember, while scouting in Carroll County, where I found an area where the turkeys had been roosting two days before the season opened. I picked out a spot about 75 yards from the trees and on opening morning, at first light, I made a soft call and got a booming gobble. I did not make another call, but right after legal shooting time, a big gobbler sailed down from the roost and landed within 40 yards from my stand. He took a few steps towards me and he was history.
My opening day hunt only lasted 15 minutes, so I had the rest of the day to hunt mushrooms and hit a farm pond to catch some big bluegill.
Although the first hour or two after sunrise can be the best time to bag a bird, I have found many of the turkeys I have taken did not happen until the hour between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Many times after hens have started nesting, a hen call will attract a love-struck tom and he will answer your calls — so do not give up too soon or you might miss the opportunity to bring home a big tom.
Meanwhile, the recent youth Spring weekend hunt produced 2,712 turkeys; including 40 in Cedar County, placing it in the top 10 counties of birds checked over the weekend.
Miller County was the top county with 74 turkeys harvested.
The 2020 youth season total harvest showed 2,719 adult gobblers, 584 juvenile gobblers and 35 bearded hens.
The totals were a little higher than last year’s youth Spring weekend hunt when 2,546 turkeys were taken.
White, a Stockton resident, has a versatile background in sports as a participant and journalist. His column appears weekly.
