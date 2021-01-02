The Missouri Senior Medicare Patrol has issued an alert to older adults and their caregivers about the potential for COVID-19 vaccine fraud and scams after the recent approval of vaccines by the federal Food and Drug Administration.
Older adults are particularly vulnerable to the most serious effects of the COVID-19 virus. “Because scammers know how to quickly adapt, we anticipate they will be ready to pounce on Medicare beneficiaries who will be eager to have access to the vaccine,” said Rona McNally, Director of the Missouri SMP.
Here are some tips to protect yourself from potential vaccine fraud:
•You likely will not need to pay anything out of pocket to get the vaccine during this public health emergency.
•You cannot pay to put your name on a list to get the vaccine.
•You cannot pay to get early access to the vaccine.
•No one from Medicare or the health department will contact you.
•No one from a vaccine distribution site or health care payer, like a private insurance company, will call you asking for your Social Security number or your credit card or bank account information to sign you up to get the vaccine.
•Beware of providers offering other products, treatments, or medicines to prevent the virus. Check with your health care provider before paying for or receiving any COVID-19-related treatment.
•If you get a call, text, email — or even someone knocking on your door — claiming they can get you early access to the vaccine, stop. That’s a scam.
The Missouri SMP is a non-profit agency that empowers and assists Medicare beneficiaries to prevent, detect and report healthcare fraud, errors and abuse. Medicare fraud and abuse costs taxpayers an estimated $60 billion-plus annually.
To learn more or report suspected Medicare fraud, call the Missouri SMP at 1 (888) 515-6565.
