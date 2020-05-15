The Missouri Department of Conservation reminds hunters and anglers squirrel and black bass seasons open May 23, the Saturday before Memorial Day.
Squirrels
The open season on eastern gray and fox squirrels runs May 23-Feb. 15, 2021. Allowed methods are shotguns, rifles and other legal firearm methods, as well as archery equipment, slingshots or atlatls. The daily limit for hunting and trapping is 10; the possession limit is 20. Hunters can harvest squirrels with the following permits: Archery Hunting, Daily Small Game, Small Game Hunting and Fishing and Small Game Hunting.
Squirrels also may be harvested with cage-style traps during the hunting season as long as hunters have valid permits. Traps must be labeled with the hunter’s full name and address, or conservation number, be attended daily and have an opening 144 square inches or smaller.
“Small-game hunting is a great way to introduce kids or young adults to hunting,” MDC Small Game Coordinator Dave Hoover said. “Species like squirrels provide abundant opportunities to be successful, making the learning experience fun.”
Get more information on squirrel hunting and trapping from MDC’s 2020 Summary of Missouri Hunting and Trapping Regulations at short.mdc.mo.gov/ZhQ and from MDC’s Small Game Hunting Prospects at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZGt.
Find recipe suggestions for squirrel from MDC at nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/recipes/all?field_ingredient_tid=5844.
Black Bass
Anglers may catch-and-keep black bass, such as largemouth, smallmouth, spotted/Kentucky bass, May 23-Feb. 28, 2021, in most streams south of the Missouri River. Black bass can be caught and released legally throughout the year anywhere in Missouri, and legal-sized bass may be kept all year long from impoundments statewide. In most state waters, the daily limit on black bass is six. Fish taken from most rivers and streams must be 12 inches long. Additionally, specific regulations may apply to waters or fishing areas. Anglers must have a valid fishing permit or be exempt.
Find more information on bass fishing in MDC’s 2020 Summary of Missouri Fishing Regulations, available where permits are sold, or online at short.mdc.mo.gov/Znv.
Get tips from MDC on cooking fish at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/fishing/get-started-fishing/cooking-fish.
MDC reminds the public that it is still critical to continue to heed all recommendations for physical distancing, avoiding overcrowding, handwashing, and other public health measures during outdoor activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.