The Missouri Public Service Commission has established the formal evidentiary hearing schedule in a natural gas rate case filed by Spire Missouri, Inc. Formal evidentiary hearings are scheduled for July 26-Aug. 6, 2021. Participants shall appear at the evidentiary hearing telephonically via WebEx conference call. As the impact of COVID-19 in July 2021 is unknown at the time this order is issued, an in-person hearing may be arranged closer to the hearing upon request of the parties or by the Commission on its own motion.
On Dec. 11, 2020, Spire filed a natural gas rate case with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking a net increase in its base distribution rates of approximately $65 million. Spire also is requesting rebasing of approximately $47 million of Infrastructure System Replacement Surcharge (ISRS) which is already being recovered in rates. According to Spire, the effect of the proposed rates on the Company’s residential customers would be to raise the bill of a typical heating customer by an average of approximately $3.28 per month.
Spire provides natural gas service to approximately 1.17 million natural gas customers in the City of St. Louis as well as the Missouri counties of Andrew, Barry, Barton, Bates, Buchanan, Butler, Carroll, Cass, Cedar, Christian, Clay, Clinton, Cooper, Crawford, Dade, DeKalb, Franklin, Greene, Henry, Howard, Iron, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Lafayette, Lawrence, Madison, McDonald, Moniteau, Newton, Pettis, Platte, Ray, Saline, Stone, St. Charles, St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, St. Louis, Vernon and Warren
