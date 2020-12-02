Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation shows that deer hunters in Missouri harvested 176,604 deer during the November portion of firearms deer season, Nov. 14-24.
Of the 176,604 deer harvested, 95,654 were antlered bucks, 16,045 were button bucks, and 64,905 were does.
Top harvest counties were Howell with 3,496 deer harvested, Franklin with 3,409, and Texas with 3,374.
Last year hunters checked 179,960 deer during the November portion of firearms deer season with 91,917 being antlered bucks, 17,330 being button bucks, and 70,713 being does.
In Cedar County, there have been a recorded 1,224 antlered bucks, 174 button bucks, and 792 does for a county total of 2,190.
“Hunters posted an impressive harvest total given the challenging conditions, particularly on opening weekend,” said MDC Cervid program supervisor Jason Isabelle. “Typically, about half of the harvest occurs during the first two days of the season. Unfortunately, hunters were greeted by rain and high winds to start the season, resulting in harvest numbers falling behind last year’s mark early.”
MDC reported three firearms-related hunting incidents during the November portion of the firearms deer season with all being non-fatal and self-inflicted.
Archery deer season resumes Wednesday, Nov. 25, through Friday, Jan. 15. The late youth portion ran through Friday-Sunday, Nov. 27-29. The antlerless portion of firearms deer season runs Friday-Sunday, Dec. 4-6, followed by the alternative methods portion Dec. 26 through Jan. 5.
Find more information on deer hunting from MDC’s 2020 Fall Deer and Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information booklet, available where hunting permits are sold and online at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/sites/default/files/downloads/2020FDT.pdf.
