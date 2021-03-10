Missouri Bicentennial Quilt to be in Stockton this week

The Missouri Bicentennial Quilt is traveling through the state during the bicentennial year of 2021. It will be on display in Stockton at the Cedar County Courthouse Wednesday through Friday, March 10-12, during courthouse business hours.
Since the pioneer days of the American Midwest, quilts have been a cornerstone of Missouri culture, fashion and tradition. In honor of Missouri’s 200 years of statehood, the State Historical Society of Missouri and Missouri Star Quilt Company, in partnership with the Missouri State Quilters Guide, teamed up to create the Missouri Bicentennial Quilt.
Using one quilt block for each and every Missouri county and the independent city of St. Louis, the quilt reflects the unique characteristics of Missouri culture, region and style.
The quilt will be open to the public from Wednesday through Friday, March 10-12, during courthouse business hours. For those who cannot make it, the Missouri 2021 team has developed a digital exhibition for viewing at missouri2021.org/missouri-bicentennial-quilt.
“We knew we wanted to do something truly statewide that would reach every county in some way, shape or form even in a minimal way,” Michael Sweeney, Missouri Bicentennial coordinator, said. “A lot of these blocks are expressions of place and an opportunity to view them together and to put them in conversation was something we aimed for.”
4-H Bicentennial Quilt
From its earliest days, sewing and quilting have been popular 4-H projects. While the technology used may have changed, the love and care of passing knowledge and traditions to youth has not.
The Missouri Bicentennial Quilt was created from blocks sent in by 4-Hers from across Missouri. Each of the eight Missouri regions was asked to submit blocks which represented the area they live in and 4-H to celebrate Missouri and its history.
The Missouri 4-H Bicentennial Quilt will travel the state for all to see and then displayed in the 4-H building at Missouri State Fair before returning to the Center for Youth Development on the University of Missouri campus for anyone to visit.
