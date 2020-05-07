The Cedar County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees held a special meeting at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, May 1, in the hospital classroom.
The following were in attendance: Judy Renn, president; Brent Bland, secretary/treasurer; Julia Phillips, board member; Jana Witt, CEO; Terri Heitz, recording secretary; present via conference call: Carla Griffin, vice-president; Marvin Manring, board member; Carla Gilbert, director of finance; Bryan Breckenridge, hospital attorney. President Judy Renn presided.
The meeting was called to order and a quorum was verified.
The one item on the agenda for this special meeting was to execute any documents necessary for qualification under the Payroll Protection Program. Initially, CCMH approached Simmons Bank in regard to applying for PPP. To date CCMH has gathered the information requested from Simmons, but no definite decision has come forth.
Community Bank was contacted on Thursday, April 30, and we were told they would take our application once they receive documentation of the Board of Trustees approval to apply.
Following discussion, Carla Griffin made Motion #7324 to hereby authorize CCMH administration to execute all necessary documents to apply for the Payroll Protection Program through the Small Business Administration and Community Bank of El Dorado Springs, or any other lending institution in an amount not to exceed $875,000, seconded by Julia Phillips.
Those in favor were Griffin, Phillips, Renn, Bland and Manring. None opposed. Motion carried.
With no further business to discuss, Brent Bland made Motion #7325 to adjourn, seconded by Julia Phillips. Those in favor: Bland, Phillips, Renn, Manring and Griffin. None opposed.
