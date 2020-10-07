The El Dorado Springs Bulldogs faced a hefty contender — the highly-ranked Lexington Minutemen, who hold a 6-0 season record — at home on Friday, Oct. 2, ultimately losing the game with a 20-50 score.
At the beginning of the first quarter, the Bulldogs showed impressive defensive prowess and managed to score the first touchdown of the game by senior Ian Esry with 1:14 left in the quarter.
With 10:24 in the second quarter, though, the Minutemen responded to the Bulldogs with a touchdown of their own, as well as the two-point conversion.
When the Bulldogs then drove down the field offensively, a Minuteman intercepted a pass and ran the ball back into the 12-yard line of Bulldogs turf, followed by a touchdown, bringing the score to 16-6 with 8 minutes left on the clock.
The Minutemen went on to secure another touchdown near the end of the second quarter. As the Bulldogs drove down the field deep into Minutemen territory, a pass was intercepted by a contender, followed soon by another Lexington touchdown, leaving the score at 30-6 by the half.
In the third quarter, the Bulldogs pushed through with an aggressive offense, and freshman Landon Murry ended up wide open in the end zone for a Bulldog touchdown with 8:41 on the clock. The Minutemen answered on their next offensive drive with another touchdown as a receiver ran wide open into the end zone, notching the score up to 38-12.
In the fourth quarter, a Minuteman sprinted down with the football to the 10-yard line, followed shortly after by another Lexington touchdown.
The Bulldogs responded by fighting through in their next offensive drive, but ultimately failed to drive deeper into Lexington turf. With the Minutemen in possession, a deep throw downfield brought Lexington to the 10-yard line, but El Do senior Gaven Morgan stopped a touchdown from making its mark.
Despite Lexington’s cap of 50 points, El Do did not go out without making a final stand. In their next offensive drive, Morgan threw a touchdown throw to senior Preston Robison, as well as Esry scoring the two-point conversion, bringing the final score at 20-50.
The Bulldogs’ season record stands at 1-4. Their homecoming game is this week at home against the Sherwood Marksmen, who have a 1-3 record. In their last game, Sherwood lost to Windor 55-8.
