A woman from El Dorado Springs received minor injuries after a two-vehicle wreck on Friday, Oct. 9.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Lauren Cartwright, 27, was westbound in a 2010 Mercury Mountaineer on U.S. 54, five miles east of El Dorado Springs.
The wreck occurred at around 2:15 p.m. when Terri L. Flint, 62, westbound in a 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe, was rear-ended by Cartwright, the report stated.
Cartwright suffered minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to Cedar County Memorial Hospital. Both Cartwright and Flint were wearing seatbelts, according to the report.
The Mercury received extensive damage and was towed by C&H Wrecker of Collins. The Chevrolet received moderate damage and was driven from the scene.
Trooper M. D. Ebert investigated the crash.
Editor’s note: this article contains corrected information from the previous CCR edition.
