A late-morning traffic crash led to minor injuries at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 12, on Mo. 32, three miles west of Stockton.
The crash occurred when a 2000 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck driven by Clint Shirk, 19, Stockton, attempted to pass a rural United States Post Office rural route carrier’s vehicle.
The pickup’s rear tires lost traction, causing the truck to go into a skid, crossed into the eastbound lane, striking a 2012 Hyundai Sonata driven by Hannah Harney, 18, Nevada.
Shirk and Harney both declined medical attention at the scene; Shirk later was transported by personal vehicle to Citizens Memorial Hospital, Bolivar.
Traffic on Mo. 32 was limited to one lane of travel for more than an hour as deputies from the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, troopers from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, emergency medical personnel and Cedar County first-responders all responded to the scene, respectively.
Both vehicles sustained significant damage, were rendered inoperable and subsequently towed from the scene by Mike’s Garage, Stockton.
