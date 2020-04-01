Mick Brown, candidate for Stockton R-I school board. 

•What qualifies you as a candidate for the R-I school board?
I love our school. I enjoyed my time there as a student — class of 1984 — and as an employee in the technology department. I want students to have a positive learning experience like I had. I have no agenda other than that.
•How will your background and education help you in office if elected?
Stockton R-I School District gave me a start in the computer field; our Apple II desktops were state of the art. That led to an AS in computer programming. My last job in the tech field was at the school, some 30 years later. Currently, I work for the United States Postal Service and run a cow/calf operation as Farmer Brown, LLC.
•What do you believe are the most significant issues currently facing the Stockton R-I district and what do you intend to do if elected to resolve those issues?
With Dr. Shannon Snow and Mr. Mike Postlewait retiring, big changes are coming to the district. Finding the right replacements and supporting them will be very important. All of this needs to happen as smoothly as possible so our great teachers can keep doing their jobs. Funding is always an issue. The COVID-19 situation will affect that. We do not know how right now.
•Personal comments:
I want parents, teachers and staff to know I will always listen to their concerns and ideas.
Whatever I can do to help our school succeed, I will try my best to do. Thank you.
