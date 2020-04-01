•What qualifies you as a candidate for the hospital’s board?
Rural hospitals across the country are struggling to not only stay in operation, but to remain relevant within their communities. I grew up in Cedar County and have recently returned with my husband and son to be closer to family. I understand the positive impact the presence of a hospital has on a community and I see firsthand how fewer healthcare services in the area affect my neighbors. I have a passion for healthcare and stay abreast of industry news and best practices.
•How will your background and education help you in office if elected?
I have a B.S. in Mass Media from Missouri State University, spent 10 years working in media and another 10 years in hospital public relations; own Experience Hearing Center with my husband (a nationally board certified hearing instrument specialist); and I’m certified as an Advanced Public Information Officer: Health and Hospital Emergencies by FEMA’s Center for Domestic Preparedness.
My experience provides me with a greater understanding of the struggles rural hospitals and health departments are currently facing and how to be proactive and fiscally responsible to ensure our hospital and health services remain relevant.
•What do you believe are the most significant issues currently facing Cedar County Memorial Hospital and what do you intend to do if elected to resolve those issues?
The issues that Cedar County Memorial Hospital is facing are no different than the struggles of any other rural hospital in Missouri. Medicaid reform wasn’t approved by Missouri voters, leaving federal money on the table for our hospitals – which would have helped offset bad debt. Declining reimbursement, shrinking populations, increasing operating costs, attracting health professionals from larger cities that offer higher pay, and more.
•Personal comments:
One solution won’t solve all the struggles, but I intend to have a pro-active approach and do my best to stay ahead of trends in healthcare in order to ensure our county has access to critical care services and other necessary health programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.