As I am typing this article, I am dealing with the loss of a family friend. Somebody who I saw everyday or almost everyday when I worked at the Crawford Hills Golf Course in Girard, Kansas. Of course I did not know him as well as my father but at the same time he still had an impact on my life. From saying hello to me to checking on how things are, he played a role in my life whether he knew it or not.
This brings me to the subject of this piece. Dealing with emotions.
Personally, I am not shy with my emotions. I feel the best kind of therapy is letting everything out, truly digging into your raw emotions. If you bottle everything inside, it is going to create an even larger mess mentally as well as physically. It is not healthy.
In today’s age with increased isolation, job losses and so much divide, mental health has become one of the biggest priorities for both men, women and children.
In a research conducted by the the World Health Organization in 2020, depression was listed as the leading cause of a disability in the world as 264 million people suffer from the disorder.
The National Institute of Mental Health stated 17.3 million adults (7.1% of the adult population) have had at least one major depressive episode. Of those major depressive episodes, 63.8% of adults and 70.77% of adolescents had severe impairment.
An even more serious fact, courtesy of the Journal of Adolescent Health, the rate of moderate to severe depression rose from 23.2% to 41.1% from 2007 to 2018. Just imagine the increase in present day with the pandemic and increased isolation as stated prior.
With these numbers, it has become more obvious. Mental health is a rapidly growing impairment effecting most people whether they realize it or not.
What I am trying to necessarily get at is if you are feeling down, depressed or anxious then you need to talk to somebody whether it be a therapist, family member or just somebody anonymous online. If you are a male, do not be scared of seeing a therapist or worry about what your peers might be thinking about it. The first step is talking about it. One may have to branch out of their comfort zone to do so but in the end you will thank yourself.
My advice is to take time out of every day to practice self-care or self-reflection.
If you are feeling anxious, depressed or out of rhythm you are not alone. Keep fighting and make sure to keep a smile on that face. You are loved and appreciated.
Aaron Pyle is the Editor for the Cedar County Republican. You can reach him through his email aaronp@cedarrepublican.com or by phone (620) 249-2782.
