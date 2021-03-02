Memorial services honor Elder

Pictured, memorial services for longtime Stockton R-I teacher Teri Elder included a musical tribute by alumni and current members of the Stockton High School Tiger band. Elder volunteered countless hours to band fundraising events, served as band booster treasurer and prepared the main course of the band's annual spaghetti dinner concert. The service was held at Stockton United Methodist Church.
