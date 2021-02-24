Mehl makes Missouri S&T honor list

Tyler Mehl, a freshman engineering major from Stockton, was named to the Fall 2020 honors list at Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla. The minimum requirement is a 3.20 grade point average in 12 credit hours of study.
Tyler Mehl, a freshman engineering major from Stockton, was named to the Fall 2020 honors list at Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla. The minimum requirement is a 3.20 grade point average in 12 credit hours of study.
