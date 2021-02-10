Korth Center
309 W, Englewood Dr., Stockton, 276-5306
Wednesday, Feb. 10: Chicken dumplings, peas, Italian vegetables, wheat roll, snickerdoodle.
Thursday, Feb. 11: No curbside.
Friday, Feb. 12: Chicken mashed potato bowl, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, wheat roll, cooks feature.
Monday, Feb. 15: Chicken pot pie, peas, spiced peaches, biscuit, brownie.
Tuesday, Feb. 16: Spaghetti and meatballs, Italian vegetables, honey carrots, garlic bread, chocolate chip cookie.
Wednesday, Feb. 17: Beef and Swiss sandwich, potato soup, grapes, coleslaw, hoagie bun, cooks feature.
El Dorado Springs Senior Center
604 S. Forrest St., El Dorado Springs, (417) 876-5574
Wednesday, Feb. 10: Chicken and noodles, peas, Italian vegetables, wheat roll, snickerdoodle.
Thursday, Feb. 11: Smothered mushroom steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, wheat roll, cherry starburst cake.
Friday, Feb. 12: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, wheat roll cooks feature.
Monday, Feb. 15: Chicken pot pie, peas, spiced peaches, biscuit, brownie.
Tuesday, Feb. 16: Spaghetti and meatballs, Italian vegetables, honey carrots, garlic bread, chocolate chip cookie.
Wednesday, Feb. 17: Ham and beans, spinach, California vegetables, corn bread, bread pudding.
