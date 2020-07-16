Some restrictions will be in place as the Missouri Department of Conservation’s office makes gradual transition back to normalcy.
Re-opening MDC’s Ozark regional office has been a priority for MDC staff from the moment the facility closed its doors in March. The time has finally arrived.
On Monday, July 13, MDC’s Ozark regional office will re-open to the public, ending a closure caused by coronavirus concerns which began Monday, March 23. This closure was a precautionary measure and was not due to any documentation of COVID-19 being found at the West Plains office.
Commencing with its re-opening, MDC’s Ozark regional office at 551 Joe Jones Blvd. in West Plains will be open 8 a.m.-5 p.m, Monday-Friday. As is the case with many other re-openings, the Ozark regional office’s transition back to normalcy will be gradual. For the present, the number of visitors in the Ozark Regional Office’s lobby will be limited to one family.
“We sincerely appreciate the public’s patience and understanding as we transition back into more of a normal status of providing customer service,” MDC Ozark regional administrator Sarah Medlock said. “As we navigate through these uncertain times, we are being mindful of the safety of the public and our MDC staff. We will continue to monitor data from the Department of Health and Senior Services and follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and make adjustments as needed.”
MDC educational Discovery Trunks will be available for check-out at the Ozark Regional Office to any teacher, homeschool parent, or guardian. A three-day sanitization period is required between a trunk’s check-in and its next check-out.
In addition, staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions. For more information about MDC’s Ozark regional office, call (417) 256-7161.
