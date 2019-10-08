The Missouri Department of Conservation will host a free prescribed burn workshop from 8:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 19, at Circle S Feed Company, 106 W. Hainline St., El Dorado Springs. This workshop will help property managers learn how to plan and implement prescribed burns to boost grassland forage or wildlife habitat.
Fire is a useful tool to help control unwanted vegetation or to boost desired plant species, but fire must be used carefully in well-planned prescribed burns and used only when weather conditions are safe. This workshop will teach participants how to plan a prescribed burn, personnel and equipment needed, smoke management, weather factors and timing burns to achieve desired results. Experts also will discuss how prescribed burns can benefit grasslands, and how to evaluate post-burn results.
A demonstration burn will be conducted from 1-3 p.m. if weather conditions permit. Participants should weather leather boots and bring leather gloves to help with the burn and see how they are conducted. A free lunch will be provided.
Participants are asked to register by Thursday, Oct. 17, by calling MDC’s Clinton office at (660) 885-6981. For more information about prescribed burns, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZQz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.