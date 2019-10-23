Chris McBratney has been named the next administrator for Lake Stockton Healthcare Facility, a Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation long-term care facility. He is also the administrative director of long-term care West.
McBratney has more than 25 years of health care experience and is licensed as a nursing home administrator. He previously served for 18 years as administrator of Ash Grove Healthcare Facility.
McBratney earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration and a Master of Science in business administration and management from Southwest Baptist University, Bolivar. He has been a member of the Missouri Health Care Association board of directors since 2000. McBratney resides in Stockton.
For more information about Lake Stockton Healthcare Facility, go to citizensmemorial.com or call 276-5126.
