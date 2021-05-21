Every year, the American Legion Post 230 Auxiliary distributes paper poppies and accepts donations at the town square the Saturday before Memorial Day. This year, with the help of Mayor Roger Hamby, the Auxiliary will have the day designated to honor those who fought for God and their country.
Hamby signed the proclamation, as presented by Auxiliary member Carla Griffin, declaring Saturday, May 29, as American Legion Auxiliary Poppy Day. Auxiliary members will be on the square from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. on Saturday, May 29.
The funds go to directly support veterans and active duty armed service members in need in hospitals, nursing homes, housing and other veteran service areas.
