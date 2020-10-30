A3_match the merchant_ks.jpg

Walking away $50 ahead of the game, Cedar County resident Ashley Beckley is the 2020 winner of the Cedar County Republican’s “Match the Merchant” competition. The annual contest features photos of area vendors dressed in fun costumes and participants submitted response forms wherein merchants were matched with their corresponding business logo.

Beckley’s name was drawn Monday, Oct. 26, after all submitted forms were received by CCR staff.

