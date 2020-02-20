•What qualifies you as a candidate for mayor?
In addition to my background in business and degree in business administration, the past four years as mayor has provided me with a wealth of experience. An action plan has been the background of my work at city hall. The action plan keeps us on budget and enables us to plan for now and into the future. During my tenure as mayor, several large projects have been completed with more pending. All city buildings have gone to LED lighting, antiquated water meters have been replaced with electronic-reading meters, solar energy is running our water towers and a new telephone system at city hall has replaced a rented one. These changes have created savings now which will continue. Also, we have paved three to four streets annually and have for the last three fiscal years. Our five-year plan reflects continued street improvements.
•How will your background and education help you in office if elected?
I am a graduate of Southern Nazarene University with a degree in business administration. I retired from State Farm Insurance Companies as an agency manager/consultant. My training and 45years in business has provided me with the knowledge and understanding of business operations.
•What do you believe are the most significant issues currently facing the city of Stockton and what do you intend to do if elected to resolve those issues?
Revenue is the overriding concern for the city. Street condition, infrastructure and all else is tied to this. Making our city more attractive for tourism and retirees who desire to relocate will eventually pay off in terms of increased revenue. Small business is sure to follow this trend.
•Personal comments:
If re-elected, I will continue to be a fiscally responsible and hands-on mayor, always looking for openings to save the city money and bring people and new business to town. I have been grateful for the opportunity to serve you in the past four years and look forward to two more if re-elected. Thank you in advance for your vote on April 7.
