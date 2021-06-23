Mary Costley, mother of Stockton resident Peggy Nottingham, passed away on Monday June 14. The family will receive visitors from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 17, and will have a funeral service at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 18, at Konantz Warden Funeral Home in Lamar. Full obituary is available at konantzwarden.com.
