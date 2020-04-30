Stockton educator Marvin Manring will appear on the August and November ballots as a
candidate for the Missouri 128th House of Representatives.
Manring is unopposed on the Democratic ballot in the August primary and will face incumbent
Rep. Mike Stephens of Bolivar in the Nov. 3 general election. The 128th House District
comprises Polk County and a portion of Cedar County.
Manring has served as band and choral director in the Stockton R-I School District for the past
27 years and has taught in Missouri’s schools for 35 years. He has been honored for leadership
and service to the community and in education.
Issues in the 128th campaign will focus on guarding the Clean Missouri initiative, returning
county self-governance taken away by Senate Bill 391, moving ahead with Medicaid
expansion, education funding and job training and ensuring the people’s right to petition for
ballot initiatives.
“I look forward to engaging voters throughout the 128th in discussing not only the larger issues
of state government, but the issues that impact Polk and Cedar counties each and every day,”
Manring said. “The current pandemic and shelter-in-place orders are just one example of
reaction versus readiness on the part of our state government.”
“I intend to represent all of the constituents of the 128th,” Manring affirmed. “My mission will be to take your needs and concerns to the floor of the General Assembly and make sure that you are heard. I intend to be available throughout the year and communicate with constituents as much as I can.
“This campaign is dedicated to seeing the largest voter turnout in the history of Cedar and Polk
counties during this election cycle. Voter registration drives and ‘get out the vote’ efforts will be a top priority, because the most important election is the next one on the calendar,” Manring said. “I would be honored to earn your vote, but I would also be proud to know that our campaign had a significant and lasting impact on voter participation.”
Learn more about this campaign and the issues at www.Manring4MO128.com and on Facebook at Manring4MO128.
