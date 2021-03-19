The Federal Communications Commission has adopted 988 as a new three-digit number to be used nationwide to reach the National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline, starting Saturday, July 16, 2022. Customers must continue to dial (800) 273-TALK to reach the lifeline until July 16, 2022.
In order for 988 to work in your area code, 10-digit local dialing must first be implemented. Get ready to change the way you dial your local calls.
To complete all local calls, you will now need to dial the area code and the telephone number. This applies to all calls within your area code currently dialed with seven digits.
Anyone with a telephone number from your area code will need to make this change from 7-digit local dialing to 10-digit local dialing.
Beginning Saturday, April 24, 2021, the permissive dialing effective date, you should been dialing 10 digits (area code and telephone number) for all local calls. If you forget and dial just 7 digits, your call will still be completed.
Beginning Sunday, October 24, 2021, the mandatory dialing effective date, you must dial 10 digits (area code and telephone number) for all local calls. After this date, local calls dialed with only 7 digits may not be completed and a recording will instruct you to hang up and dial again.
Beginning Saturday, July 16, 2022, dialing “988” will route your call to the National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline.
