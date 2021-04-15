Bob Ideker, the manager at Sonic Drive-In in Stockton, is making his mark on the popular food chain as tourist season picks up in town and appetites never seem to dwindle.
Ideker has been the manager at Stockton’s Sonic since August of 2020. He has been with Sonic, however, since 1991.
“I’ve been doing this pretty much my whole life,” Ideker said, sitting outside of Sonic on a windy day.
Ideker has considerable experience under his belt, considering he has been a Sonic general manager three different times in three different locations, he said.
A few years back, Ideker used to live in Stockton and work around the area, but had an opportunity to run a market in Kansas City. However, much like many other Stocktonians, Ideker chuckled and said city life was not for him.
As somebody who loves the lake life, coming back to work in Stockton was the right choice for him.
“The people are awesome here,” Ideker said. “I love the lake life. The customers here are so friendly. I get the chance to visit certain [customers] during the day, and I get the opportunity to ask how the fishing’s been.”
“The churches and everything else, it seems like they all like to pull together when things start getting a little crazy,” Ideker added. “This last year has been a pretty good example.”
Since Ideker came into the reigns amidst the COVID-19 pandemic last year, he said the coronavirus has been an obstacle to overcome.
“Fortunately, we were set up for it,” he said. “Compared to a lot of other locations and fast-food chains, we’re pretty much non-contact as it is … It’s been phenomenal how it just carries on. That’s just amazing how even though things are opening back up, people are getting back out. They’re still continuing to choose us, and that’s an awesome feeling, knowing we’re able to be here and do what we need to.”
Staffing has been the biggest issue due to the pandemic, Ideker said, but there has been an improvement recently.
“I really care about what I do and I love what I do, so it makes it a little better for me because I put the extra time in,” Ideker said. “This is my life. My kids have all worked for Sonic. It’s been a family thing.”
Ideker said the Sonic Drive-In crew in Stockton tries to maintain a family-like atmosphere inside.
“At the end of the day, this is our Sonic family,” Ideker said. “It’s pretty important to us that we take care of each other.”
Overall, Ideker has an important message to the Stockton community.
“First and foremost, thank you for letting us take care of your food needs in this last year, and thank you for your continued support,” Ideker said. “We wouldn’t be able to do what we do without the backing of the community.”
