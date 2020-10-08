A warrant has been issued for a man who allegedly failed to register as a sex offender in Cedar County.
According to online court documents, Jerel Faught, 39, El Dorado Springs, is charged with class E felony failure to register as a sex offender in Cedar County Circuit Court.
The probable cause statement said on Monday, Sept. 21, a Cedar County Sheriff deputy spoke with a detective from the Harrisonville Police Department in Cass County, who said while investigating a drug distribution case in Harrisonville, he obtained information that Faught — a suspect in a Harrisonville case — was not living at his registered address as a registered sex offender in Cedar County.
The Harrisonville detective said back in May of this year, Harrisionville officers stopped a 2010 Chevy Malibu driven by Faught but registered in somebody else’s name. In the car, officers located $3,500 in cash and drug paraphernalia, “indicating [Faught] was possibly involved in drug sales,” the statement said.
On Saturday, Sept. 12, officers stopped Faught for speeding in the same Chevy Malibu vehicle; a narcotic dog free air search indicated a positive alert for narcotics, and suspected methamphetamine, a digital scale with methamphetamine residue and multiple empty baggies were located in the vehicle, the statement said.
The statement said on Sunday, Sept. 13, the Harrisonville detective went to a Department of Revenue registered address in El Dorado Springs in an attempt to make contact with Faught.
The detective spoke with a person who identified as Faught’s brother. Faught’s brother then called his mother, who believed Faught was “staying at a motel somewhere,” and advised he may have an ankle monitoring device on him, the statement said.
The Harrisonville detective then checked Faught’s registered address on First Street in El Dorado Springs. The owner of the property advised the detective Faught had moved out of the residence about two months ago and believed he was staying at a motel in El Dorado Springs, according to the statement.
The statement said a check of Faught’s sex offender registration shows his last registration on Sunday, March 13, with a registered address on First Street in El Dorado Springs, and is due to register again on Saturday, Oct. 31.
A warrant has been issued for Faught’s arrest. As of press time Tuesday, Oct. 6, no arrest has been made.
